19 national parks giving free access during SA National Parks Week

South African National Parks (SANParks) has announced that it has extended the eight days of its annual SA National Parks Week to include weekends due to requests from South Africans who could not attend during the week.

According to SANParks, this year’s 14th annual SA National Parks Week takes place from Sunday, September 8 to Sunday, September 15.

During the week, people will get free day access to one of the country’s 21 national parks.

SANParks chief executive officer Fundisile Mketeni said in a statement: “It’s important for South Africans to visit and know the importance of national parks. They act as spaces to practice sustainable conservation, as spaces that preserve and celebrate our culture and heritage, and we now see national parks playing the critical role of empowering communities living adjacent to parks through job creation and we continue to explore ways of creating business opportunities particularly for small business owners.”

The programme has afforded 438,361 South Africans a chance the opportunity to enter national parks since its inception in 2006.

Free access to parks, however, does not include free access to accommodation facilities and other tourist activities, added SANParks.

Below is a list of the 19 national parks that will offer free entry in September:

Addo Elephant National Park

Agulhas National Park

Augrabies Falls National Park

Bontebok National Park

Camdeboo National Park

Garden Route National Park

Golden Gate Highlands National Park

Karoo National Park

Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park

Kruger National Park

Mapungubwe National Park

Marakele National Park

Mokala National Park

Mountain Zebra National Park

Namaqua National Park

Table Mountain National Park

Tankwa Karoo National Park

West Coast National Park

|Ai-|Ais/Richtersveld Transfrontier Park

SANParks advised South Africans to get to Addo Elephant National Park early to avoid disappointment due to its proximity to Port Elizabeth and gate quotas of 700 people per day per gate over weekends.

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde)

