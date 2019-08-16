The British Museum is no longer England’s busiest museum

For the first time in ten years, London’s Tate Modern contemporary art museum has become England’s most-visited cultural institution, welcoming 5.87 million visitors in 2018, according to a report by the Visit England tourist office.

English culture enjoyed sustained popularity in 2018: visits to tourist attractions in Queen Elizabeth II’s homeland increased by 2%, and those to museums and art galleries jumped 6% compared to previous years.

2018 in general was a great year for UK tourism, buoyed by the birth of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s third child and the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In the museum category, the Tate Modern came in first in front of the British Museum, which admitted 5.83 million visitors, for the first time in ten years. The National Gallery completes the podium, with 5.73 million visitors.

Another new trend was outlined by the report: an interest in places of worship, which saw a 3% rise in traveller interest.

As far as attractions with entrance fees go, the Tower of London retains top spot, with 2.86 million visitors taking in the crown jewels.

The Chester Zoo, outside of Liverpool, is the second such attraction, with 1.97 million visitors. The Kew botanical gardens, located in London’s Richmond neighborhood, sold tickets to 1.86 million people.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.