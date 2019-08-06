Singer Deborah Cox ‘so disappointed’ in SAA for flying ‘damaged plane’

US singer Deborah Cox said she experienced the “scariest” thing in her life on Monday after a South African Airways flight she was on had to do an emergency landing due to technical issues. This was after a three-hour delay.

The singer was on her way to the US from Ghana where she attended the Ghana World Music Festival when the plane they were travelling in experienced technical issues.

According to her, there was a fire in the cockpit.

“We just had the scariest situation just happen, there was a fire in the cockpit and we had to do an emergency landing we literally turned around. We were in the air for about 15 minutes and had to turn back around and we’re back in Ghana. That was the scariest thing I’ve been through. I just want to go home.

“So disappointed in South African airlines. After three hours delay on the plane to take care of a damaged door, they still insisted on flying the damaged plane which later had to turn back around to Accra. Concern for our safety? None.

“Will no answers as to when another plane will be coming in, or whether or not it will be a new plane. Passengers disgruntled. Kids vomiting. Scared. Shook. Terrible way they handled the situation. @flysaa,” said Cox on her social media pages.

In videos she posted on Instagram, the lights inside the plane had been switched off as the pilots did the emergency landing, with some travellers screaming, while some could be heard praying.

The plane, fortunately, landed safely in Ghana, and now Cox has just informed her followers that she had also landed safely in the US.

Landed in Washington safely.Happy I’ll be able to fulfill my contractual commitments & get back to work.

In spite of the incident,I had a beautiful time in Accra for the Year of the Return initiative, performing at the Ghana World Music Festival…. — Deborah Cox (@Deborah_Cox) August 6, 2019

SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali told The Sowetan that there was no fire in the cockpit.

Tlali told the publication: “There was no fire in the cockpit. What we are aware of at this stage is that the aircraft experienced a technical problem, making it undesirable to continue with the flight from Accra to Washington DC.

“The aircraft will be attended to by the technician to establish the cause of the technical problem and once this has been established, we will provide concrete details.”

Writer Ivy Prosper had previously thanked Cox for teaching her patience after the R&B star’s luggage only reached Ghana two days after her.

