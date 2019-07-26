WATCH: Dramatic moment full grown bison tosses a little girl into the air

Visitors to the Yellowstone National Park watched in horror recently as a nine-year-old girl was tossed metres up into the air by a charging bison.

Video captures the moment the bison rushed a group of about 50 tourists on Monday (local time) after some of the tourists came within two metres of the animal.

People can be seen scattering before the bison catches up to the little girl and flicks her like a rag doll into the air with its horns.

Park officials have confirmed the girl was admitted to a clinic but said she has subsequently been discharged.

“Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild. When an animal is near a trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space,” the US National Park Service said in a statement.

Watch the video here:

