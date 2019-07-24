WATCH: Flight delayed as woman hits boyfriend on his head with a laptop

A flight was severely delayed this week due to a fight between a man and his girlfriend. A video of the event begins with the couple already in their seats and having an expletive-ridden argument centring around whether the man had been “looking at other women”.

Passengers can be seen looking uncomfortable as a flight attendant arrives to try and placate the couple, but the fight only becomes more intense, before the man eventually stands up claiming he is being assaulted. As he tears off down the aisle the woman chases him before smashing him on the head with her laptop.

Twitter user and fellow passenger Julia Scorupo shared the extremely “Not Safe For Work” video which has subsequently gone viral garnering almost 40 000 retweets at the time of going to print.

As the couple is being escorted off the plane, the captain informs the woman she will be charged with assault. The woman told him, “Fine, whatever.”

“We thank the American crew who worked quickly to diffuse the situation,” an American Airlines spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News. “Their actions resulted in a safe environment for all of our passengers.”

WARNING: The video contains vulgar language.

hot girl summer has been postponed until further notice pic.twitter.com/FpxR61NA7G — Julia Scorupco (@juliascorupco) July 22, 2019

