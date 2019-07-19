REVIEW: Clico Boutique Hotel, Rosebank

Clico boutique hotel is located in the heart of Rosebank, though once inside it’s difficult to tell. The sound from the busy streets nearby is muted, while soothing music plays gently over speakers as we are warmly greeted at reception for our overnight stay. We have arrived just in time for dinner and after dropping our bags in our room, we head immediately to the small, simply-furnished restaurant.

A fire is crackling busily in the corner of the room as we are shown to our table and offered a small, but well-curated wine-list which includes a nice selection of boutique wines, and we settle on the Beaumont Chenin-blanc. The menu for the evening is likewise compact, but still somehow has options for everyone from vegetarians to carnivores. While not an ideal selection given our wine choice, I try the fillet steak, done medium rare, and served on a bed of green beans with onion, and intriguingly a small, rich ox-tail pie. My partner meanwhile had the smoked aubergine served with mozzarella, miso puree and winter veg, which she declared to be “exceptional”.

For dessert, I tried the Whiskey, coffee chocolate torte, which was layered with cream, and a delightfully light ending to the meal. My partner had the Fallen apple dessert, which includes pressed apples, and a spiced pudding with anglaise. Once again a winner.

We lingered over the meal enjoying the warm, friendly, efficient, and importantly entirely unobtrusive service. Upon return to our room, we had our first proper look around. We got an initial surprise from the bathroom wall, which is made completely of glass, only to discover that at the push of a button the wall becomes opaque ensuring privacy.

The room itself was of a good size with a small lounge in one corner. The hotel has been cleverly designed that we had no neighbours at all, and as such were at no risk of being disturbed. A good night’s sleep was guaranteed on the bed, which was itself extremely comfortable, and the next morning I leapt into a shower that cascades over you in a torrent.

Breakfast was a simple cereal, yoghurt and fruit buffet paired with your choice of dishes off the main menu, which included Eggs Benedict, as well as a range of hearty full breakfasts and flapjacks.

Overall the experience is highly recommended. Everything from the warm, efficient service to the meals, and the room are carefully curated, making Clico a quiet, peaceful oasis in one of Johannesburg’s busiest business districts.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.