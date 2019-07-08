The Houghton Hotel is luxury at its finest

Hotels in Johannesburg are often not geared toward travel and tourism – they serve as business hubs.

It might sound a little soulless, as if these spaces lose the glamour of a hotel. The bellboys, the friendly smiles and the cucumber water in the lobby sometimes disappear when a space is mostly packed with people with briefcases in hand.

That is until The Houghton hotel opened its doors in May. The luxury hotel cost almost R1 billion and it’s a bit like a designer dress, with appeal for the ultra rich, but also one of those rare peeks into the slick lives of the 1%.

It also has a focus on medical tourism, so you can heal right there, in all the comfort of a high-end hotel. No need for a crummy hospital bed.

The hotel’s cornerstone is luxury experiences in the leafy Johannesburg suburb of Houghton.

Designed by Boogertman & Partners, guests are immersed in an experience that is private and convenient with access to luxurious spaces, a signature Jack Nicklaus golf course, lush gardens and footpaths, oversized heated outdoor pools, outstanding dining and bar facilities, a state-of-the-art Fit Bar gym and flagship Amani Spa, and it is central to all business districts.

What sets it apart is that, while business facilities are aplenty, the keen focus on lifestyle is what makes it one of those rare places that feels like a holiday, thanks to the spa and wellness centre, with its grand Rasul, hairdressing salon, meditation garden and heated infinity pool.

For guests who place importance on health and fitness, the Fit Bar is a state-of-the-art gym that incorporates high-end technology, skilled trainers and a holistic approach to exercise. There are fitness and yoga classes for guests to achieve their personal goals.

Unique to the gym is Skills Athletic, a group-performance training programme that helps you push your body limits.

Building on the medical tourism phenomenon that has mushroomed globally, The Houghton offers on-site medical suites with specialists and practitioners accommodating most reasonable requests.

The Suites facilitate and provide extra care to medical tourists who will enjoy a one-of-a-kind remedial experience.

For a true escape, don’t look to the cliffs of the city of gold any longer. Oh, and the bar is fantastic.

The Nova Deli is all about the culmination of good food and great produce. An Aladdin’s cave of moreish cured meats, cheeses, freshly baked pastries and imported tasty treats, with a retail section and sit-down restaurant.

Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner it is the perfect location for business meetings or a friendly catch-up. The menu offers a variety of tapas, hearty pastas, salads and sharing boards.

