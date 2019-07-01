Eight of the best pubs in Britain

One of the defining factors in a tour of the UK has to be the island’s numerous quaint, and historic pubs. Now this year’s AA guide has just been released and has included a list of the best pubs to visit in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

With over 2000 different listed establishments, “The Pub Guide 2020” is the document tourists should all pay attention to, with a complex list of cosy, ancient, and gourmet pubs that’s likely to please people from across the tourism spectrum.

The pubs deemed to be extra special are singled out for ‘pick of the pubs’ sections. These pubs, says the AA, ‘represent the best AA-recommended pubs in different regions, selected by the AA’s expert inspectors, editorial team, and reader suggestions’. Here are some of the best:

The Fleece Inn, Evesham, Worcestershire

Near the picturesque Cotswolds area, this is a pub that dates back more than 500 years and has visitors on Trip Advisor gushing about its “surprisingly interesting menu”. The entire ground floor was restored (including modernising the kitchen and toilets) in 2015 using the best techniques to expose and enhance its original beams and other features, making it as unique a historic trip as one can get in a pub.

There are two large dining areas and a bar that is described as being “snug and cosy” during the winter months, with a large roaring log fire.

The Hind’s Head in Bray, Berkshire

This pub is owned by celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal and boasts three AA rosettes and a Michelin star. A must for foodies this pub was originally founded in the 1400s before being totally overhauled by the world famous chef. The pub’s website describes the menu saying it offers, “versions of classic British dishes – the famous and the unjustly forgotten – all cooked with exceptional technical dexterity and consummate culinary imagination”.

A typical review on Trip Advisor describes the pub as being, “A lovely oldy-worldy location oozing with history and charm. We started with a glass of champagne in the “lounge” upstairs enjoying the special medieval atmosphere. And then we went to the restaurant to eat.”

The Carpenters Arms, Marble Arch, London

Described as being the ideal place to watch the game this is the Carpenter’s Arms first time appearing on the AA list. A Cosy, wood-panelled Victorian pub, the Carpenter’s Arms is home to the London Branch of CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale.

An absolute favourite with both tourists and locals in central London the reviews can’t stop lauding the pub for its interesting people, great atmosphere and friendly service.

The Kirkstile Inn, Cockermouth, Cumbria

The Kirkstile Inn is another of these historic pubs set in gorgeous scenery. Described as, “nestling amongst the stunning fells in the heart of the North West Lake District just a short distance from the Lakes of Loweswater and Crummock Water” the pub provides unpretentious local favourites that have dazzled restaurant reviewers across the island.

Whatsmore this pub delivers with an award-winning brewery on site. “Cumbrian Legendary Ales” produces the 2011 Champion Golden Ale of Britain and the pub itself is home to a wide variety of traditional British beers, being awarded the CAMRA West Cumbria Branch Pub of the Year six times including in 2019.

The Bricklayer’s Arms in Hemel Hempstead

Famous for its ivy-covered facade this pub was described by the AA, as having an ‘immaculate interior with low beams, exposed brickwork, open fires and candlelight’.

The Good Pub guide goes further saying, “The well refurbished low-beamed bar is snug and comfortable, with a roaring log fire in winter. Stools line the brick counter where they keep Mad Squirrel Mister Squirrel, Paradigm Touch Point and Tring Side Pocket for a Toad on handpump, an extensive wine list with 20 by the glass and a good choice of spirits; background music”.

The Boathouse, Shrewsbury

The AA Guide explains that the Boathouse has an enormous riverside terrace and a ‘beamed, rambling airy interior’ that makes it an instant winner for drinks on a hot day. Lauded more for its excellent atmosphere, friendly staff and great service than it is for its food, it’s clear that with this pub the setting is everything.

Fernaville’s Rest in Whorlton, County Durham

Part pub, part boutique hotel Fernaville’s rest is known for the simple food done well, as well as the immaculate cleanliness and friendly service. With visitors raving about the drinks after their meal with the chef, the fact that dogs are treated as beloved guests and last minute arrangements that were made to squeeze people into the historic location, there is little the owners can do wrong in the eyes of their guests.

King’s Arms Inn in Oakham, Rutland

Dating from 1649, this country inn offers a blend between contemporary decor and some of the original features including beamed ceilings and exposed brick detail, as well as traditional and antique furnishing. Where the pub really wins though is the setting. Situated in the peaceful & secluded conservation village of Wing, it’s surrounded by beautiful buildings made with local stone and Colly Weston slate. There has rarely been a more quintessentially English setting and getting there involves a drive through rolling green hills and picture postcard villages.

The pub’s food is also excellent. It has two AA rosettes and is home to Jimmy’s Rutland Smokehouse – known for its smoked and cured fish and meats.

All photos credit: Instagram

