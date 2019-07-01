Eight of the best pubs in Britain

One of the defining factors in a tour of the UK has to be the island’s numerous quaint, and historic pubs. Now this year’s AA guide has just been released and has included a list of the best pubs to visit in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
With over 2000 different listed establishments, “The Pub Guide 2020” is the document tourists should all pay attention to, with a complex list of cosy, ancient, and gourmet pubs that’s likely to please people from across the tourism spectrum.
The pubs deemed to be extra special are singled out for ‘pick of the pubs’ sections. These pubs, says the AA, ‘represent the best AA-recommended pubs in different regions, selected by the AA’s expert inspectors, editorial team, and reader suggestions’. Here are some of the best:
The Fleece Inn, Evesham, Worcestershire
Near the picturesque Cotswolds area, this is a pub that dates back more than 500 years and has visitors on Trip Advisor gushing about its “surprisingly interesting menu”. The entire ground floor was restored (including modernising the kitchen and toilets) in 2015 using the best techniques to expose and enhance its original beams and other features, making it as unique a historic trip as one can get in a pub.
There are two large dining areas and a bar that is described as being “snug and cosy” during the winter months, with a large roaring log fire.
The Hind’s Head in Bray, Berkshire
This pub is owned by celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal and boasts three AA rosettes and a Michelin star. A must for foodies this pub was originally founded in the 1400s before being totally overhauled by the world famous chef. The pub’s website describes the menu saying it offers, “versions of classic British dishes – the famous and the unjustly forgotten – all cooked with exceptional technical dexterity and consummate culinary imagination”.
A typical review on Trip Advisor describes the pub as being, “A lovely oldy-worldy location oozing with history and charm. We started with a glass of champagne in the “lounge” upstairs enjoying the special medieval atmosphere. And then we went to the restaurant to eat.”
The Carpenters Arms, Marble Arch, London
Described as being the ideal place to watch the game this is the Carpenter’s Arms first time appearing on the AA list. A Cosy, wood-panelled Victorian pub, the Carpenter’s Arms is home to the London Branch of CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale.
An absolute favourite with both tourists and locals in central London the reviews can’t stop lauding the pub for its interesting people, great atmosphere and friendly service.
The Kirkstile Inn, Cockermouth, Cumbria
The Bricklayer’s Arms in Hemel Hempstead
The Boathouse, Shrewsbury
Fernaville’s Rest in Whorlton, County Durham
King’s Arms Inn in Oakham, Rutland
