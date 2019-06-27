Travel 27.6.2019 01:23 pm

American tourist torn apart by sharks

Citizen reporter

She had been snorkelling with her parents on a day trip.

A 21-year-old American student has been attacked and killed by three sharks while snorkelling on holiday with her parents. Jordan Lindsey, 21, of Torrance, California was snorkelling near Rose Island, in the Bahamas around 2 pm when she was attacked.

Lindsey was touring the island on a day trip for snorkelling and to see the wild pigs. She was in the water when her parents noticed the sharks moving closer and began shouting to warn her but sadly were not able to attract her attention in time.

Within minutes the sharks attacked and her right arm was torn off. She also suffered injuries to her left arm, her buttocks and both legs, and despite being rushed to shore and taken to Doctor’s Hospital in Nassau, she was declared dead upon arrival.

“We can confirm a U.S. citizen in the Bahamas succumbed to her injuries following a shark attack on June 26,” a US State Department spokesperson said to ABC.

“Her name was Jordan Lindsey…we already miss her so much. She was so caring. She loved all animals. It’s ironic she would die getting attacked by a shark,” Jordan’s father Michael Lindsey said in a statement to NBC.

Lindsey’s body will now be taken to Princess Margaret Hospital in Nassau for an autopsy and then transported to California by the US Embassy

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Impotent Sharks soundly caged by clinical Brumbies 22.6.2019
Sharks see opportunity, not failure in Canberra 21.6.2019
Brumbies wary of Sharks as semis loom 21.6.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 