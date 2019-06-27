American tourist torn apart by sharks

A 21-year-old American student has been attacked and killed by three sharks while snorkelling on holiday with her parents. Jordan Lindsey, 21, of Torrance, California was snorkelling near Rose Island, in the Bahamas around 2 pm when she was attacked.

Lindsey was touring the island on a day trip for snorkelling and to see the wild pigs. She was in the water when her parents noticed the sharks moving closer and began shouting to warn her but sadly were not able to attract her attention in time.

Within minutes the sharks attacked and her right arm was torn off. She also suffered injuries to her left arm, her buttocks and both legs, and despite being rushed to shore and taken to Doctor’s Hospital in Nassau, she was declared dead upon arrival.

“We can confirm a U.S. citizen in the Bahamas succumbed to her injuries following a shark attack on June 26,” a US State Department spokesperson said to ABC.

“Her name was Jordan Lindsey…we already miss her so much. She was so caring. She loved all animals. It’s ironic she would die getting attacked by a shark,” Jordan’s father Michael Lindsey said in a statement to NBC.

Lindsey’s body will now be taken to Princess Margaret Hospital in Nassau for an autopsy and then transported to California by the US Embassy

