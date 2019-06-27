5 of the best holiday destinations for 2019

It’s not exactly original, but Paris’s enduring culture, heritage and beauty have placed it at the top of US News and World Report’s latest ranking of the best vacation destinations for 2019.

For the list, US News looked at more than 700 destinations, taking into account reader votes with expert and editor analysis.

Destinations are evaluated across 10 categories including sights, culture, food, nightlife, adventure and romance.

The French capital outranked the competition for its world-renowned attractions, cuisine and charming atmosphere.

Rounding out the top five spots is New Zealand’s South Island with its breathtaking scenery and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, followed by Rome, Tahiti, and London.

Editors also say they’re also seeing an “unmistakable” trend in outdoor vacations and experiences.

The full results can be found on the US News and World Report site.

Here are the results:

World’s best places to visit

1. Paris

2. South Island, New Zealand

3. Rome

4. Tahiti, French Polynesia

5. London

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.