Two hundred year old, London pub goes nudist

If you have ever thought about enjoying your after-work beer naked, then The Coach & Horses in Soho, London may be just the pub you are looking for.

According to Lonely Planet the pub has just been granted a “nudist licence” and will now be going all naked all the time. The pub has been around for almost two hundred years, and this move is without a doubt, the most dramatic in its history.

The idea came from the current owner, Alistair Choat, who launched a petition to keep the bar independent and stop a big brewing chain from purchasing it, according to Metro. Since gaining their license, the bar is also selling a nude charity calendar not only to raise funds for the bar but to also give money to the homelessness charity, St. Mungo’s.

Located among the twisting narrow streets of Soho, the pub’s new ambience will fit right in with the theatres, cabaret bars, adult stores and secret actor’s clubs that make up this part of the city.

Soho is known as the home of alternative and gay culture in the city, and every year in June GayPride takes place in the borough, running for two weeks in more than 40 venues.

Old Compton Street is at the heart of Soho’s LGBT+ scene, and you’ll find plenty of gay-friendly venues along here and the surrounding streets. The Village on Wardour Street is one of the oldest gay bars in Soho, while The Yard’s Victorian courtyard on Rupert Street is a great place for a cocktail.

Soho is also the place to go if you are looking for a decent cup of coffee, or a cheap Chinese meal in the hear of London. With a number of the West End’s most prominent theatres located around the corner on Shaftsbury avenue these are often the perfect places to grab a pre-show meal or drink. And now you can do it naked.

