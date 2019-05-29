The quarter of a million rand train trip

For travellers who like doing things a little slower, a little more classically and a lot more romantically a company named Railbookers has just released the trip of a lifetime. Passengers who book for the Around the world by rail package will travel over four continents, five national parks, and to over 20 iconic cities all by train.

Taking off in London and stopping in, among other places, Rome, Venice, Moscow, Ulan Bator, Beijing, Hong Kong, Sydney, Los Angeles, and New York City, the tour will visit classic sites like the Great Wall of China, the Red Square in Moscow, and a night in a traditional yurt in Mongolia. The trip includes several sightseeing tours, skip-the-line access to landmarks, and 52 meals, but does not include the three flights needed to hop between certain destinations.

Over the course of the journey the trains will pass over the Alps in Switzerland, take in the bustling metropolis of Hongkong and do a movie stars’ home our in Los Angeles.

In package includes a total of 54 nights of accommodation broken down as 42 nights of hotel stay, one night onboard ferry, five nights onboard overnight trains, three nights onboard the Indian Pacific and three nights onboard Amtrak in America.

The catch? Well, even without flights, the trip costs a massive R267 000 per person.

