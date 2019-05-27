Travel 27.5.2019 10:30 am

Experts and abductees will all be aboard the alien cruise

The cruise offers alien seminars, speeches and even a UFO watch.

A unique cruise is set to cast off in October this year, leaving from San Diego in California. Passengers on board this particular trip, hosted by Holland America, will be on a trip dubbed the UFO cruise and are set to be surrounded by alien fanatics, researchers, investigators, authors, speakers, and even those who claim they have been abducted by aliens.

Included on the lineup for the numerous seminars is the executive director of the Mutual UFO Network (which proclaims itself as the world’s largest and oldest UFO research organization) and documentarians from The History Channel’s “Ancient Aliens” series.

As well as taking part in seminars and speeches from top “alien experts” passengers will be able to take part in UFO watches each night in which they will be given night-vision binoculars provided by the ship.

Those whose partners are alien fanatics, need not fear they will be left out however as the cruise will also offer some of the more usual cruising past-times. Stopping in at various ports, passengers will be able “take part in an ‘authentic Maya fire ceremony’ in Cabo San Lucas”, see the ancient Las Labradas Petroglyphs in Mazatlan and go swimming with dolphins off the coast of Puerto Vallarta.

The cruise also offers daily yoga class, onboard saunas and a spa that they can visit as often as they would like. There is also a movie theatre and a variety of live music and performances from a host of entertainers.

The cruise will take place from October 6–13 this year, and costs $1,698 (R24 500) per person, based on double occupancy, if booked by June 1.

