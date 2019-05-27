Experts and abductees will all be aboard the alien cruise

As well as taking part in seminars and speeches from top “alien experts” passengers will be able to take part in UFO watches each night in which they will be given night-vision binoculars provided by the ship.

Those whose partners are alien fanatics, need not fear they will be left out however as the cruise will also offer some of the more usual cruising past-times. Stopping in at various ports, passengers will be able “take part in an ‘authentic Maya fire ceremony’ in Cabo San Lucas”, see the ancient Las Labradas Petroglyphs in Mazatlan and go swimming with dolphins off the coast of Puerto Vallarta.

The cruise also offers daily yoga class, onboard saunas and a spa that they can visit as often as they would like. There is also a movie theatre and a variety of live music and performances from a host of entertainers.

The cruise will take place from October 6–13 this year, and costs $1,698 (R24 500) per person, based on double occupancy, if booked by June 1.