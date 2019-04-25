10 of the best home libraries on Airbnb

If you’re planning a dream escape and don’t want to carry your own library, Airbnb has the answer.

Here are 10 of the most amazing home libraries scattered around the globe you won’t believe are real.

1. Quiet and Private Retreat – Palo Alto, US

Almost everywhere you look, guests in this charming California home can see books. Grab a blanket and a seat in the reading nook or by the fireplace with your book of choice.

2. Penthouse – Berge, Norway

Among the bright natural light and Scandinavian design, book lovers will rejoice once they see this colourful library. Upstairs you’ll find a balcony with an expansive view of Bergen’s rolling hills, making it the perfect spot to sit and read.

3. Under the Roofs of Warsaw – Warsaw, Poland

This eclectic flat has many design aspects worth discovering, but the focal point is the living room with its long shelves full of books. The open floor plan and high ceilings with natural light help make every corner an ideal spot to dive into a new read.

4. Ttekceba Retreat – Victoria, Australia

Nestled in the mountains of Australia, this magical contemporary villa features an abundant library. Guests can take sanctuary with a good book by the pool or walk in the lush courtyard full of exotic flowers.

5. Secret Haven – London, United Kingdom

Look up and bibliophiles will find novels everywhere – from the bohemian living room to the master bedroom in this Notting Hill gem.

6. Oasis- Stylish and Spacious Loft – São Paulo, Brazil

This two-bedroom, two-storey loft has walls lined with books from the living room to the mezzanine. Located in one of the trendiest and busiest parts of São Paulo, guests will find multiple areas to hideaway with a good read in this house such as the outdoor hammock or vintage bathtub.

7. Little house in Paris – Paris, France

Once an industrial building turned spacious loft, eyes are immediately drawn to the two-storey bookcase that requires ladders to reach the top. Grab a book and walk to the nearby Parc de la Villette to read your next page-turner.

8. Elegant Library Flat – Istanbul, Turkey

On the fourth floor of a historic building, travellers will find both a panoramic vista of Istanbul and a literature lover’s paradise. There’s something for everyone in this vast library that features books from the Mediterranean, Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia along with travel writing and philosophy.

9. Book and Bed – Tokyo, Japan

Taking libraries to the next level, this bookshop-themed accommodation situated on the ninth floor features over 3 400 reads in English and Japanese. Guests can enjoy folklore to non-fiction.

10. Valetta Vintage Library – Valetta, Malta

Situated in a sunny studio in Malta, this home is a mix and match of old and new, pairing vintage pieces with contemporary books collected by the host. Guests are encouraged to lounge upstairs and enjoy the beach views with a good book.

