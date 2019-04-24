Artist documents her travels with bizarre Instagram account

An Instagrammer has found a bizarre new way to attract followers to her travel account on the social media account. The artist whose account name is @Stefdies has garnered over 18,000 followers by posting photos that show her pretending to be dead in tourist hotspots around the world, while tourists and locals look on.

Stephanie Leigh explains on her website that she uses “no special equipment, lighting, or conditions” and says she just goes about her normal day until she happens to be a place she finds “particularly provoking”.

“That is the beauty of this series, each photo is just a blip in a day. Nothing less, nothing more. It is the truest sense of what I believe photographs should be – tangible physical proof that ‘I was here’.”

Leigh, who is based in London, but originally from the US, has “died” at instantly recognisable sights including Buckingham Palace, the Golden Gate Bridge, the Eiffel Tower, and San Diego Zoo.

