Tugela Toll Plaza open again as crashes, rain cause N3 congestion

The wet weather conditions and accidents on the N3 Toll Route caused heavy congestion and delays on Monday, the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said.

“We appeal to road users to exercise extreme caution and patience under these peak traffic conditions,” the company’s commercial manager, Con Roux said.

Motorists stuck in long queues for hours have been taking to Twitter to vent their frustration.

@TrafficSA KZN: N3 Route open for traffic following accident in Van Reenen.

Another delay before Tugela plaza. Traffic stand still. pic.twitter.com/g24KbYUvLk — Motebang Sephuhle (@sephuhle) April 22, 2019

Crazy! People are motoring down the yellow lane towards the Tugela toll plaza in a bid to get ahead of the rest of us. Been stuck here for almost two hours now. pic.twitter.com/gR7FL0QRvx — Lynne O'Connor (@LynneOConnorSA) April 22, 2019

N3TC — the company managing the N3 between Cedara and Heidelberg — warned motorists returning from the long weekend to expect delays and said that emergency services were out in full force and attended to three serious crashes involving multiple vehicles in the vicinity of Van Reenen’s Pass.

19h40 #TrafficUpdate: RTI have allowed six northbound lanes to be opened at Tugela Plaza. Still very extensive backlogs. You have been patient for a long time, PLEASE drive with due consideration to the dark, wet conditions. No more crashes. — N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) April 22, 2019

The N3 Toll Route northbound was closed earlier on Monday afternoon at the Tugela Toll Plaza to attend to a serious accident in Van Reenen’s Pass. Southbound, the highway was brought to a standstil after two crashes.

“Travellers are advised to either postpone their journeys, or make use of the alternative routes via the N11/Newcastle or R74 Winterton/Bergville.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

