The 10 trendiest millennial destinations of 2019

It should come as no surprise to Instagram users to see Bora Bora head up a list of top-trending destinations for millennials in 2019.
After looking at the most popular destinations being followed or “watched” by its millennial users, flight tracker and booking app Hopper found that Bora Bora experienced the biggest spike in interest for 2019 (24% increase from last year), followed by St. Martin and Aspen Colorado.
Hopper users can set trip “watches” up to one year in advance. The average Hopper user sets up watches up to 90 days in advance of when they would typically begin seriously doing their travel homework.
With more than 1.2 million posts tagged with the hashtag #borabora, and Instagram feeds of beautiful, young influencers posing against palm-fringed beaches and overwater villas, French Polynesia has become a trendy bucket-list destination for globetrotting millennials.
These are the trendiest millennial destinations of 2019, according to Hopper:
1. Bora Bora
Overwater villa goals in Bora Bora!
2. St. Martin
3. Aspen, Colorado
If you could only visit one Colorado ski hill for the rest of your life, which one would it be?
4. Denpasar, Indonesia
5. Kahului, Hawaii
6. Dublin, Ireland
7. St. Lucia
8. Tokyo, Japan
9. Palm Springs, California
10. Anchorage, Alaska
Beautiful evening drive in Alaska ❄️
