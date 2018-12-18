6 reasons to visit Durban for your next holiday

For the longest time, Durban has been overshadowed by Cape Town and Johannesburg when it comes to the travel choices of both local and international tourists.

But now, the once sleepy coastal city is drawing massive numbers of visitors and taking its place on the bucket lists of many travellers.

Located on the east coast of South Africa, Durban (or eThekwini in Zulu) is the most popular city in the country after Johannesburg. In addition to its subtropical climate, it was also recently voted as the 89th most liveable place on earth in Mercer’s 20th annual Quality of Living Ranking – outranking its big sisters Cape Town (94th) and Johannesburg (95th).

But what is it that’s causing Durban to make waves among the travel enthusiasts? We take a look at some of the reasons you should add it to your next holiday roster:

1. Cheap-cheap

Because Durban is not yet as economically stimulated as Jozi or Cape Town, this means that it is also a lot more affordable, especially for locals who have to save up for years to visit international destinations.

2. Cultural explosion

Boasting a proud melting pot of Zulu, coloured, and white culture, Durban is also home to the largest Indian population outside of India itself. This means it is also home to some of the best spices and cuisine.

3. Summer in winter

Durban is possibly the closest you can come to Miami without breaking the bank. It’s warm and sunny (temperatures rarely drop below 19° C), and you can even swim in winter, thanks to the Agulhas current and the Indian Ocean.

4. Make a splash

Unlike some of the more publicised beaches of the West Coast which borders with the icy Atlantic Ocean, Durban has some of the most beautiful and unspoiled beaches in Africa. The plus side is that the water stays warm, making swimming a joy all year round.

5. Shop till you drop

Whether you’re buying tongue-numbing spices in Victoria Street Market, haggling for lower prices at any one of the hundreds of Indian-owned clothing stores in Grey Street, or trying on Steve Madden at Gateway Mall (one of the world’s 50 largest malls), Durban has something for everyone.

6. Swing into action

Make your way to the beautifully constructed Moses Mabhida stadium, take the sky car to the top for spectacular 360-degree views, and then jump from the top on the world’s highest bungee swing.

These are just a few of the memorable attractions that Durban has to offer. So, before you think about the more costly international destinations, first consider the beauty and excitement that’s right on your doorstep.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.