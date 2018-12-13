The guy’s guide to perfect packing

It’s our favorite time of year again when the holiday draws closer and all you can think about is feeling beach sand under your feet.

However, there’s one obstacle we still have to face before we can leave: packing. Crate|ov Clothes has put together the ultimate guide for holiday packing.

Pack smart, not light

When going on holiday, there are two kinds of packers: Those who bring a suitcase the size of their car with everything they think they could possibly need, but won’t use or wear half of it.

Then there are those that breeze through security with a smug pitying look at those standing in the queue to check in their luggage, only to arrive at their destination and realise they haven’t brought half of what they need. The trick is to find a good middle ground.

Don’t pack light, pack smart. That means, while you are packing, think about what you want to wear. It might sound obvious but few people actually do this. We tend to pack the same things on every holiday – it’s a habit that must be broken.

If you don’t wear something at home, chances are you won’t wear it on holiday either. Think about where you are going, what you will be doing and what activities you might take part in. Imagine waking up on holiday and what you will most want to wear, then pack that. And whatever you do, leave the Speedo at home.

Pack sooner than later

One of the most dangerous things you can do when packing for a holiday is leave it until the last minute. Your mind will be a jumble of clothes, toiletries and chargers and you won’t even remember what you have and haven’t packed.

Crate|ov Clothes stylist Jules advise packing two days in advance.

“It might sound extreme, but trust me. Once you’ve had a cooling off period, you’ll realise that you don’t need to take the fourth pair of sneakers or the baggy Bab Marley pants that live at the back of your cupboard. Go back after 24 hours and reassess what you’ve packed and remove items accordingly.

Perfect packer tips:

1. Suitable suitcase – Find a good quality, well-made suitcase that will last and that you won’t be embarrassed to pull off the carousel.

2. Sunglasses – The actual reason is to protect your eyes from harmful UV rays and squinting wrinkles, but they look oh so cool.

3. Styling sneakers – A stylish pair of sneakers can be worn with shorts and a T-shirt during the day, or with chinos and a printed shirt for the evening.

4. Chino shorts – Leave the hibiscus printed shorts in the 90’s where they belong and invest in some chino shorts that can be dressed up or down.

5. Chino pants – Leave those too-baggy, underpants-showing jeans where they belong as well (which is the dustbin, not your wardrobe), and class it up with some chinos and a smart shirt.

