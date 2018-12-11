How to beat hay fever when travelling

For people who suffer from allergic rhinitis (hay fever) or airborne allergies, there are certain things that should be considered before choosing a holiday destination.

Sneezing and an itchy, runny or blocked nose can often be caused by an allergic reaction to something in the environment. When an allergen such as pollen lands in the nasal passage of someone who is sensitive or allergic to it, it can start a reaction that can cause sneezing and a runny, blocked nose.

This results in uncomfortable symptoms such as a stuffy nose; itchy mouth, nose, eyes or throat; and puffy, swollen eyelids, which can be a real dampener especially when on holiday.

A main consideration, which might be worth noting before booking a holiday, is whether the pollen count of your planned destination may be high. Fortunately, coastal destinations generally have lower pollen counts.

Some areas of Portugal, such as Madeira and the Algarve, generally have lower pollen counts during hay fever season. The Greek islands also have lower pollen counts than more inland areas of Greece such as Athens.

Using sunglasses can also be helpful at keeping pollen out of the eyes.

Besides planning your holiday to try lessen exposure to certain allergens, packing your medication is also a must.

Another useful travel tip is to stay hydrated because this will thin the mucus in your nasal passages and help keep your sinuses clear. It will also help in deterring histamine production.

Allerguard™ Allergy Nasal Spray, which has been shown to effectively reduce symptoms of a blocked nose, runny nose, itchy nose and sneezing, comes in a handy 20 ml dispenser that fits easily into a jacket pocket or handbag.

It can be used several times per day, is preservative free, and is suitable for use in children and people with sensitive noses. It will also not cause any drowsiness.

