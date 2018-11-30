 
Travel 30.11.2018 03:29 pm

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to marry in landmark Indian palace

The palace’s most luxurious Maharani Suite spans is aptly described as a dramatic and feminine presidential suite ‘fit for a queen’.

This weekend, the other ‘royal’ wedding of 2018, that of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, is set to turn the world’s attention to the sumptuous Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur where the Hollywood couple will say their ‘I do’s’.

Built over 15 years in the mid-20th century, the palace has all the markings that make it fit for royalty, Indian and otherwise.

Constructed with the same palm court marble used to build the Taj Mahal, the palace is currently home to the former royal family of Jodhpur.

A striking landmark on the horizon with its domes and turrets, columns and archways, it’s set in the desert, but features 26 acres of greenery, with peacocks roaming majestically among its garden oases.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the 2017 Met Gala. Picture: Getty Images

Despite its traditional architecture, the hotel’s 64 rooms and suites feature luxury modern amenities like marble bathrooms and an Art Deco theme.

The palace’s most luxurious Maharani Suite spans 4 850 feet and is aptly described as a dramatic and feminine presidential suite “fit for a queen” with its color palette of pink, black and chrome.

Local media reports that the hotel wedding ceremony, set for December 2, will include both Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

