Swiss hotels hire ‘Instagram-sitters’ to post photos for you

A pair of hotels in Switzerland has hired influencers to manage their guests’ social media pages so that they don’t have to.

This month, ibis hotels in Geneva and Zurich launched what they’re calling an “Instagram-Sitter” service that invites guests ― their younger, social media savvy guests, anyway ― to disconnect from Instagram with peace of mind, knowing that their holiday will continue to be immortalised on the photo sharing site.

It’s a move aimed at helping guests untether themselves from their phones and enjoy their holiday.

During the month-long trial run, a trio of influencers have been hired to manage guests’ Instagram accounts by posting the best photos and creating Instagram stories on their behalf.

The influencers include Geneva-based lifestyle blogger Cristina Gheiceanu; local radio DJ Sylwina and Sara Leutenegger, a candidate on Germany’s Next Top Model.

The service is available with the booking of any ibis hotel room in Geneva and Zurich until December 2 on the site Relax We Post.

It’s the latest Instagram-related service to launch in the hotel world. Last year, the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island launched an “Instagram Butler” service for guests ― essentially, a personal professional photographer hired to snap photos for guests in the most picturesque spots, so they can upload them to Instagram.

