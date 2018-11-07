Golden Classics is an absolute must for music aficionados

Jazz lovers and classic aficionados need to hop online ASAP to secure a seat at the 300-seat limited #GoldenWeekend experience taking place from November 30 to December 2.

From the tranquil foothills of the Maluti Mountains, with the breathtaking golden sandstone cliffs and outcrops of the Brandwag at the Golden Gate Highlands National Park 20km outside of Clarens, comes the second instalment of South African’s newest musical event, the Golden Classics, hosted by South African National Parks.

Guests will experience classic and operatic musical talent that includes tenor Aubrey Lodewyk and soprano Caroline Nkwe accompanied by the Free State Symphony Orchestra with a special appearance by the Gauteng Opera. The arranger and conductor for the evening is renowned maestro Kutlwano Masote.

This line-up will be preceded by an evening of sublime jazz on the Friday evening, headlined by the Sama award-winning pianist and composer Nduduzo Makhathini, accompanied by the soulful and lyrical jazz vocalist Lindiwe Noxolo.

Hapiloe Sello, managing executive of tourism development and marketing says, “The Golden Classics is a musical event like no other in South Africa. There are several jazz and classical music events in the country but none can boast the majestic Maluti Mountains as a backdrop and with the clear night skies of the Free State as a canopy.”

The all-inclusive packages range from R2 030 per person for one night to R 7 100 for two nights for two people sharing.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.