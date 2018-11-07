 
menu
Local 7.11.2018 03:01 pm

Golden Classics is an absolute must for music aficionados

Citizen Reporter
Drink in the sweet sounds of classical music under an open sky at the Golden Gate.

Drink in the sweet sounds of classical music under an open sky at the Golden Gate.

Fans of jazz and classical music are urged to head to the #GoldenWeekend experience taking place from November 30 to December 2.

Jazz lovers and classic aficionados need to hop online ASAP to secure a seat at the 300-seat limited #GoldenWeekend experience taking place from November 30 to December 2.

From the tranquil foothills of the Maluti Mountains, with the breathtaking golden sandstone cliffs and outcrops of the Brandwag at the Golden Gate Highlands National Park 20km outside of Clarens, comes the second instalment of South African’s newest musical event, the Golden Classics, hosted by South African National Parks.

Guests will experience classic and operatic musical talent that includes tenor Aubrey Lodewyk and soprano Caroline Nkwe accompanied by the Free State Symphony Orchestra with a special appearance by the Gauteng Opera.  The arranger and conductor for the evening is renowned maestro Kutlwano Masote.

This line-up will be preceded by an evening of sublime jazz on the Friday evening, headlined by the Sama award-winning pianist and composer Nduduzo Makhathini, accompanied by the soulful and lyrical jazz vocalist Lindiwe Noxolo.

Hapiloe Sello, managing executive of tourism development and marketing says, “The Golden Classics is a musical event like no other in South Africa. There are several jazz and classical music events in the country but none can boast the majestic Maluti Mountains as a backdrop and with the clear night skies of the Free State as a canopy.”

The all-inclusive packages range from R2 030 per person for one night to R 7 100 for two nights for two people sharing.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Oliver Mtukudzi the star of this year’s Standard Bank Joy of Jazz 1.10.2018
Adding fizz to the Joy Of Jazz festival 25.9.2018
Chaka Khan will play the Cape Town International Jazz Festival 28.8.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.