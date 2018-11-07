‘Leaning Tower of Abu Dhabi’ hotel opens

The doors have opened to what’s being called the world’s “furthest leaning hotel” in Abu Dhabi.

Hyatt Hotels has officially opened the Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi hotel in the iconic Capital Gate building, better known as the “Leaning Tower of Abu Dhabi,” an architectural feat that carves its own path in the sky by curving gently to the side at an 18-degree incline.

The design hotel features a permanent art gallery which exhibits curated pieces from local artists across 5 000 square feet.

The overall design is based on four symbols of Emirati culture: Mashrabiya or intricate wooden window adornments; Khatt, poetic Islamic calligraphy; Al Sadu, traditionally woven fabrics; and iconic Date Palm motifs.

All 189 rooms are decorated with pieces created by local artisans. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer guests sweeping views of the city. Amenities include loungewear pieces from local designer Essa Walla, which evoke Arabian style.

Guests can cool off on the outdoor pool deck located on the 19th floor, and book a spa treatment at the Rayana Spa.

