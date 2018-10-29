Snapcrap app launched in San Francisco

A freshly launched Snapcrap app out to turn San Francisco smartphone users into poopspotters.

The free mobile app invites people to share location-tagged pictures of public piles of poo with city works crews whose job it is to clean it up.

The application plays into its purpose with a logo of a stylised turn on a yellow background in what appears to be a parody of image and video sharing social network Snapchat.

Snapcrap uses GPS capabilities in smartphones to pinpoint locations of piles of poop in pictures, then lets people send the information in alerts to municipal services.

In an interview with local media, Snapcrap creator Sean Miller told of being chagrined by the amount of dog and human waste he had to sidestep on streets after moving to San Francisco. Miller said the app was designed to make it simple to report poop sightings.

While the launch of Snapcrap this month inspired playful potty humour, it underscored a serious concern about homelessness in San Francisco and throughout Silicon Valley.

