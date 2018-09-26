 
menu
Travel 26.9.2018 04:27 pm

Mauritius tops list for fastest growth in SA flight bookings

Citizen Reporter
Over the last year, Mauritius became SA's favourite destination

Over the last year, Mauritius became SA's favourite destination

Travel commerce firm Travelport has revealed the top 10 destinations for South Africans in 2017.

Mauritius, Thailand and Zimbabwe have topped the list for fastest growth in flight booking for South Africans over the last year, according to data supplied by Travelport.

The travel commerce platform, which has processed over a 1 trillion transactions from travel agents, travel companies and corporations searching for travel-related products (flights, hotels, rental cars and the like) through its platform last year, found that South African bookings to Mauritius increased by 17 764, up 17% on the previous 12 months. Thailand saw an increase in over 12 000 new South African visitors, while Zimbabwe saw just over 9 000.

“Mauritius holds great appeal for South African travelers. Just a four-hour flight away and with a multitude of beautiful beach resorts to choose from, the Indian Ocean island offers competitively priced package deals to suit all pockets,” says Guido Verweij, Travelport’s Managing Director for Africa.

“Mauritius also offers a number of incentives to offshore investors, which continue to help it attract large South African corporates to set up major offices,” he added.

The fastest growing destinations for South Africans through GDS’s are:

  1. Mauritius
  2. Thailand
  3. Zimbabwe
  4. United Arab Emirates
  5. Turkey
  6. Indonesia
  7. United Kingdom
  8. Namibia
  9. China
  10. The Netherlands

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
3 reasons and 3 ways to do Christmas in Europe 26.9.2018
WATCH: Unexpected snowfall on Table Mountain! 20.9.2018
Endless Horizons: Boutique hotel review 19.9.2018

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.