Mauritius tops list for fastest growth in SA flight bookings

Mauritius, Thailand and Zimbabwe have topped the list for fastest growth in flight booking for South Africans over the last year, according to data supplied by Travelport.

The travel commerce platform, which has processed over a 1 trillion transactions from travel agents, travel companies and corporations searching for travel-related products (flights, hotels, rental cars and the like) through its platform last year, found that South African bookings to Mauritius increased by 17 764, up 17% on the previous 12 months. Thailand saw an increase in over 12 000 new South African visitors, while Zimbabwe saw just over 9 000.

“Mauritius holds great appeal for South African travelers. Just a four-hour flight away and with a multitude of beautiful beach resorts to choose from, the Indian Ocean island offers competitively priced package deals to suit all pockets,” says Guido Verweij, Travelport’s Managing Director for Africa.

“Mauritius also offers a number of incentives to offshore investors, which continue to help it attract large South African corporates to set up major offices,” he added.

The fastest growing destinations for South Africans through GDS’s are:

Mauritius Thailand Zimbabwe United Arab Emirates Turkey Indonesia United Kingdom Namibia China The Netherlands

