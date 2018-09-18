Check out these beautiful pics on #TravelTuesday

While Monday is in the rearview, we have yet to get to ‘hump day’ and the daily grind of the working week may be getting some of us down.

If this is the case, you may want to sling the hashtag #TravelTuesday into social media and check out the beautiful pics some tweeps and instagrammers are posting. From rural England, to the Incan heights of Machu Piccu, to the jarandas in full regalia in Johannesburg, snappers are sending out some simply gorgeous shots. Your holiday time may be a bit far off, but there’s some great inspiration to be had by simply looking at these pics. Feast your eyes on some of the best efforts below.

Good morning from Jack London Lake! On #TravelTuesday, enjoy this photo because this mountain lake in Magadan Region is extremely difficult to reach ???? It was geologist Pyotr Skornyakov who in 1932 decided to name this clear water lake after Jack Lon… https://t.co/pjjArGwNIg pic.twitter.com/rIGpOxbia6 — Russia Beyond (@russiabeyond) September 18, 2018

For #TravelTuesday @BBCRadioLincs we’re off to #Northumberland. Have you been? If so, where did you stay and what did you do? Share your stories this morning. pic.twitter.com/CFUcyEKYYR — Melvyn Prior (@melvynprior) September 18, 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android