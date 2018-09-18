Check out these beautiful pics on #TravelTuesday

While Monday is in the rearview, we have yet to get to ‘hump day’ and the daily grind of the working week may be getting some of us down.
If this is the case, you may want to sling the hashtag #TravelTuesday into social media and check out the beautiful pics some tweeps and instagrammers are posting. From rural England, to the Incan heights of Machu Piccu, to the jarandas in full regalia in Johannesburg, snappers are sending out some simply gorgeous shots. Your holiday time may be a bit far off, but there’s some great inspiration to be had by simply looking at these pics. Feast your eyes on some of the best efforts below.
Good morning from Jack London Lake! On #TravelTuesday, enjoy this photo because this mountain lake in Magadan Region is extremely difficult to reach ????
It was geologist Pyotr Skornyakov who in 1932 decided to name this clear water lake after Jack Lon… https://t.co/pjjArGwNIg pic.twitter.com/rIGpOxbia6
— Russia Beyond (@russiabeyond) September 18, 2018
Good morning #CapeTown
Dream big, it's #TravelTuesday pic.twitter.com/nwROaJawNx
— The Roaming Giraffe (@DiBrown5) September 18, 2018
For #TravelTuesday @BBCRadioLincs we’re off to #Northumberland. Have you been? If so, where did you stay and what did you do? Share your stories this morning. pic.twitter.com/CFUcyEKYYR
— Melvyn Prior (@melvynprior) September 18, 2018
one of the best things about Gauteng – the #Jacarandas #TravelTuesday
credit: @Tourvest ???? pic.twitter.com/SA3upRG3dG
— Joburg ???????? Gauteng (@curateJoburg) September 18, 2018
10 #Ladakhi Words To Learn Before Your Next Trip To #Ladakh! (thread)#travel #traveltuesday #ttot pic.twitter.com/84fHb5o9VW
— tripoto (@tripoto) September 18, 2018
From the hill, it's just a few moments to the #Roman #Forum. You'll be walking in the footsteps of #emperors. See the spot where #Julius #Caesar was killed and huge columns still stand proud.
????#Travel #TravelTuesday #traveltips #Italy ???? ???????? pic.twitter.com/rv4Qh88sT9
— BestTravelBook (@besttravelbook) September 18, 2018
View this post on Instagram
Cette semaine l’été joue les prolongations mais notre esprit est lui déjà bel et bien en hiver ????☃️❄️ . . . . . #les2alpes #les2alpesforever #ski #hiver #neige #isere #montagne #alpes #paysagedemontagne #alpesfrancaises #staiondeski #instamontagne #vacancesauski #vacances #paradisblanc #france #paysage #sportsdhiver #traveltuesday #photodujour
View this post on Instagram
Take me back to The Dark Hedges! The temperature was perfect, the company was great, and who doesn’t love a good walk in some famous trees?!???? ???? . . . . . #bestwoof #weeklyfluff #dogphotography #doglife #travelingdorkie #dogstagram #dogsofinstagram #dorkiesofig #dorkiesofinstagram #dorkie #gameofthrones #got #yorkiesofinstagram #instadog #kingsroad #barkhappy #buzzfeedanimals #pupfluencer #justpaws #dogoftheday #northernireland #dogmodel #darkhedges #traveltuesday #dorkielove #dorkielife #petstagram #dogdailyfeaturesss #barkpost #sausagedogcentral
View this post on Instagram
Perfect nature view Like if you wanna go here! ????by: @therare_earth | Follow @travel__thoughts for more! – ????: Tayrona National Natural Park . . . . #travelfar #amazingworld #letsgooutside #travelismylife #travellushes #traveltogether #travelingthroughtheworld #placesilove #naturelife #travelsmart #naturebestshots #adventureland #travellog #igworldquest #besttravelpics #exploringglobe #travelingshoot #vacationwolf #exploring_the_earth #travelleisure #weliketotravel #adventureclub #placestotravel #bucketlistadventures #traveltuesday #travelwell #travelbetter #adventurer #travelshots #placestosee
View this post on Instagram
Travel Tuesday : Did you know Amiens Cathedral is the 19th largest cathedral in the world. Inscribed on World Heritage List since the 1980's. . . #sustainabletourism #ecotravel #responsibletravel #traveltuesday #travelgram #impacttravel #ecotourism #slowtravel #travelenjoyrespect #tourismedurable #voyageresponsable #worldheritage #amiens #culturaltourism #francetourisme #hautsdefrancetourisme
View this post on Instagram
It’s #traveltuesday. Where would you rather be writing a manuscript or blog post, right now? Here’s one place I’d like to take my boys to explore – the falls of Letchworth State Park, N.Y. #travelphotographer #travelphotography #waterfall #cascade #longexposure #letchworthstatepark #letchworth #newyorkstateparks #teamcanon #eos6d #ef70200 #70200mm #fatherhood #parenthood #igdads #writerscommunity #writersofinstagram #writingcommunity #writerlife #writinglife #blogging #blogger #bloglife
View this post on Instagram
South Africa You should visit at least once in your lifetime! Diverse, large and unbelievably beautiful, South Africa is place that does not disappoint its visitors. A major cultural hub of Africa, South Africa has a couple of cities that have been constantly ranked as among the ultimate destinations for travelers – Johannesburg and Cape Town. Moreover, it has a slew of amazing attractions, such as Table Bay, Table Mountain, Addo Elephant National Park, Kruger National Park and Franschhoek’s vineyards. #TravelTuesday #StopOver #naturephotography #photography #naturalbeauty #southafrica
View this post on Instagram
There's something magical about Venice. Personally I feel that way about most places in Italy ???? but Venice in particular, the magical element is amped up at least 10 degrees. What's your favorite Italian city? ???? * * * * #italyonabudgettours #traveltuesday #ig_italia #travelgram #italygram #ig_venice #ig_italy #welivetoexplore #seetheworld #travelporn #travelonabudget #instailtalia #traveldeeper #ilikeitaly #bestplacestogo #sheisnotlost #travelinspo #solotravel #travelers #girlsjustwannatravel #adventureculture #solotravelisfun #femmetravel #damestravel #instagood #instailtalia #travelgoals #letsgoeverywhere
