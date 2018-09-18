 
International 18.9.2018

Check out these beautiful pics on #TravelTuesday

Citizen Reporter
Feast your eyes on some of the best photographs on #TravelTuesday

Feast your eyes on some of the best photographs on #TravelTuesday

If you fancy a quick travel break while you’re sitting at your desk, gaze in awe at the sights some snappers on social media are posting.

While Monday is in the rearview, we have yet to get to ‘hump day’ and the daily grind of the working week may be getting some of us down.

If this is the case, you may want to sling the hashtag #TravelTuesday into social media and check out the beautiful pics some tweeps and instagrammers are posting. From rural England, to the Incan heights of Machu Piccu, to the jarandas in full regalia in Johannesburg, snappers are sending out some simply gorgeous shots. Your holiday time may be a bit far off, but there’s some great inspiration to be had by simply looking at these pics. Feast your eyes on some of the best efforts below.

 

 

