Local 31.8.2018 01:38 pm

SA travel pics that will make you wish you were there

Citizen reporter
Picture: Camps Bay Girl @campsbaygirl/Instagram

Check out this gorgeous collection of snaps from talented local travellers and photographers just in time for spring.

Just to get you in the mood for the weekend and the fact that spring is once again upon us, now is the time to think about seeing more of this beautiful country, and taking great pics while you’re at it.

Here’s a roundup of some fantastic local Instagram photography, much of it recent, from all around South Africa.

????

A post shared by Shingayi Sikipa (@bantuframe) on

Rea Vaya ????????

A post shared by Shingayi Sikipa (@bantuframe) on

Contact All females within a pride are usually related, e.g. sisters, aunts, nieces etc. There is no rank hierarchy among females and no two are likely to be found together more than half the time. All female residents know one another and when they meet, the lion greeting ceremony (rubbing and low purring) reaffirms their social ties. If a female shows no self-assurance to meet and greet, this sends a signal that it doesn't belong in the pride and is treated as an intruder. Females are mainly the hunters of the pride, while males only hunt when a big kill is involved or the females have not given him a free lunch. The females usually hunt in a group for there is a higher chance of the kill being successful. One theory these sociable cats hunt together is to control exclusive hunting grounds and to share food with relatives. The females like to hunt in a broad front in an attempt to drive the quarry into an ambush or block the escape route of their prey. When food is scarce, the females won't share the food that they are able to obtain with their cubs, so high cub mortality rates are high during times of prey scarcity. This might seem cruel but it stems from dire necessity. Info source: lion-den.tripod.com/lioness-and-cub-facts.html ========== #Africa #southafrica #ThisIsSouthAfrica #southafricaza #africanamazing‪‬ #african_portraits #instadaily #instamoment #instatravel #instaanimal #instagramsa #canon_photos #photooftheday #nomadsphoto #ODPshutters #lightroomedits #ishootwithorms #southafricathroughmyeyes #splendid_nature

A post shared by Nomads Nature and Travel (@nomads.nature) on

 

My wildling. #caleb #familytravel #cedarberg #meetsouthafrica #mountains

A post shared by The Travel Manuel (@thetravelmanuel) on

In loving memory of the CPT barriers skate spot with @charl_jensel

A post shared by l e e ☆ South Africa (@eelville) on

Snacktime Warthogs use their tusks both for fighting off unwanted predators and other competing male warthogs, and the warthogs also use these tusks for digging in the dirt for grubs and insects. Warthogs have a diet that consists mainly of grass, fruit, berries, roots and insects but warthogs are also known to occasionally eat small mammals, birds and reptiles. The diet of the warthog however, depends on the season and what is growing and therefore available for the warthog to eat. Info source: a-z-animals.com/animals/warthog/ ========== #Africa #southafrica #ThisIsSouthAfrica #southafricaza #africanamazing‪‬ #african_portraits #instadaily #instamoment #instatravel #instaanimal #instagramsa #canon_photos #photooftheday #nomadsphoto #ODPshutters #lightroomedits #ishootwithorms #southafricathroughmyeyes #splendid_nature #mabulamoments #bushtimeatmabula

A post shared by Nomads Nature and Travel (@nomads.nature) on

Imagine waking up to this! #camping #Elephants #Bunguuexperience

A post shared by Bunguu experience (@bunguuexp) on

Irritated The Red Hartebeest is a large, reddish-fawn antelope with a sloping back and long narrow face. Both sexes have heavily ringed horns. Of the 12 subspecies described in Africa, the Red Hartebeest is the only one which occurs in South Africa. The name Hartebeest was thought to refer to the heart-shaped curve of the horns but the accepted theory now is that it comes from the Dutch word "hert" which means deer in Dutch and "beest" meaning beast. The term hartebeest was used by the early Boers who thought the animals looked like a deer. Hartebeest is the Afrikaans for "hertebeest". Info source: www.krugerpark.co.za/africa_red_hartebeest.html ========== #Africa #southafrica #ThisIsSouthAfrica #southafricaza #africanamazing‪‬ #african_portraits #instadaily #instamoment #instatravel #instaanimal #instagramsa #canon_photos #photooftheday #nomadsphoto #ODPshutters #lightroomedits #ishootwithorms #southafricathroughmyeyes #splendid_nature

A post shared by Nomads Nature and Travel (@nomads.nature) on

Sunset sessions ???? #capetown #southafrica

A post shared by Zac Zinn (@zaczinn) on

 

