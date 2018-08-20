Cuban tourism on the rise

The number of tourists visiting Cuba is rising, despite US “campaigns” to curb economic activity on the communist island.

Some three million tourists travelled to the Caribbean nation between January 1 and August 9, and authorities forecast that number could jump to five million by the end of the year, compared to 4.5 million in 2017.

Cuba’s Tourism Ministry said the positive statistics come “despite campaigns organised and directed by the US government to reduce the flow of US visitors to our country”.

Destruction wrought by Hurricane Irma last year, which impacted many hotels, seems to have also left the tourism industry unscathed.

Cuba’s white sand beaches, colonial charm and natural beauty all draw millions each year.

Although the US has called on its citizens to avoid travelling to Cuba, last year the island attracted 619 523 American visitors, more than triple the number of 2016.