Women’s Month: Your guide to a girls’ getaway

It’s officially Women’s month and I’m going to revel in it.

I don’t want downplay the political significance of the month by just saying women should celebrate being female. It’s important to stress and remember the women who made it possible for feminist issues to be highlighted as they currently are in the month of August.

Personally, this month also gives me an opportunity to celebrate being a woman by spending time with other females in my life, coming together and sharing ideas. The best way isn’t to just sit and have round table discussions but rather enjoy those discussions in venues that are tranquil.

Gather up a few girls and take them on a getaway. I’ve come up with a list of my ideal spots.

Sun City

The aim is not to drive too far. Rustenburg is just two hours outside Johannesburg, which makes for a short and fun road trip.

The resort is safe and gives any group options because there are four hotels to choose from – The Cabanas, Cascades, Soho and the luxurious Palace.

Group bookings are better suited to the Sun Vacation Club which is a timeshare offering that allows you time to pre-book and save for your trip.

The Bush Bungalows are more affordable and all self-catering but with options of different types of bungalows.

There’s loads to do at the resort, catering to different tastes, including golf, a safari, casino, restaurants, clubbing and the Valley of the Waves.

The African Pride Mount Grace Country House and Spa

This lovely gem in the Magliesburg mountains is well worth the trip, especially if you’re looking for peace and tranquillity.

The beauty of the Mount Grace is its location, with views to die for. The Mount Grace looks like a mansion with smaller houses and golf carts that drive you everywhere you want to go while on the premises, including to the restaurant for a buffet dinner.

The rooms are beautifully decorated and spacious accommodating different tastes.

#africanpridemountgrace #pool #swim #spa A post shared by Riaan Steenberg (@riaan_steenberg) on Feb 2, 2018 at 8:47am PST

Add an extra special touch and create some memories by booking a hot air balloon ride in Hekpoort, a slight distance from the hotel. The hot air balloons are large and can accommodate a group of ladies.

There’s also the added bonus of the spa, with all sorts of body treatments on offer.

The Southern Sun hotel Hyde Park

Booking into a resort for the weekend or a few days may not be in everyone’s budget. So, why not go to the Southern Sun hotel in Hyde Park and enjoy a light brunch with the girls?

The sun deck offers various events, but the one that stands out is the brunch. Once you purchase your tickets, you get a three-course meal prepared by Chef Grant from the hotel, with cocktails included in the price of the ticket.

The ambiance is chilled and is perfect for Sunday sundowners .

Protea Fire and Ice Melrose Arch

Melrose is a district with a sophisticated energy.

The hotel is described as Hollywood-themed, with pictures of stars like Audrey Hepburn and Elizabeth Taylor adorning the walls, beautiful chandeliers and interesting décor.

The hotel’s restaurant has a bar that attracts a few celebs. Book a table at the bar or by the outside pool and enjoy cocktails and music with the girls till late.

Info

Sun City resort: 011 780 7855

The African Price Mount Grace Country House & Spa: 014 577 5600

Southern Sun Hyde Park hotel: 011 341 8080

Protea Hotel Fire and Ice, Melrose Arch: 011 218 4000

