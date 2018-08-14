Making Maldives more accessible from SA

Starlight Holidays have been appointed as the sole general sales for the new route between Johannesburg and the Maldives, following the signing of an exclusive charter agreement between air tour operators South African Airways and the Ministry of Tourism in Maldives, which will offer direct non-stop flights between South Africa and Maldives for the first time in 20 years.

Scheduled to begin on November 4, these charter flights will be operated by South African Airways offering full business and economy class in-flight services using Airbus A340 series aircraft, and will reduce the flying time to this idyllic destination to just seven hours from Johannesburg directly into Maldives.

The departures are scheduled for 10pm on a Saturday with arrival in Maldives at 9am on a Sunday, making it ideal for honeymooners and great for holidaymakers.

Weekly flights commence from November 24, at rates for a seven-night package starting at R18 990 per person, with children under 12 from just R13 130, including flights, accommodation, transfers and taxes.

This is far below fares currently charged to this popular destination and it is now direct, once again making Maldives convenient, easily accessible, and affordable to the South African holiday market.

For more information visit Starlight Holidays.

