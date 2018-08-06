 
International 6.8.2018 09:56 am

Greek island to protect donkeys

AFP

Santorini authorities have responded to protests saying the animals are overworked.

The authorities on the idyllic Greek holiday island of Santorini have decided to offer protection for the donkeys who carry tourists up a steep cliff, after facing protests and adverse publicity.

The town hall issued a statement saying a meeting had been held with animal rights groups and animal owners to ensure “respect for the rights and well-being of donkeys”.

After a video of an owner beating a donkey aired on social networks, four campaigning groups held a protest which ended in scuffles.

The town hall said all parties had accepted a series of measures including keeping the animals in the shade during rest periods and ensuring plenty of water and food.

The load and hours of the donkeys would also be limited while owners who mistreat their animals would be banned.

