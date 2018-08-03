 
International 3.8.2018

Rap brawl delays flights at Paris airport

AFP
Planes parked on the tarmac at Orly airport near Paris on the second day of the Air France pilots' strike on September 16, 2014

A small number of flights were delayed by 15 to 30 minutes at the time of the fight.

Flights at one of Paris’s busiest airports were delayed Wednesday after a brawl between two of the biggest stars of French rap and their entourages.

Booba and Kaaris were held for questioning after the fight, which forced officials at Orly airport to temporarily shut down a departures hall.

Videos of the incident taken by passengers and posted on social media showed the men scuffling in a duty-free shop and the waiting lounge, which were crowded with travellers at the height of the summer holiday period.

Border police detained 13 people after the fracas in Hall 1 of the airport’s western terminal, according to police and airport sources.

French rappers Booba (left) and Karis. Picture: AFP/Dominique Faget

“A small number of flights were delayed by 15 to 30 minutes at the time of the fight and the lounge was temporarily closed,” Orly’s operator Paris Aeroport said.

The two rappers were on their way to Barcelona ahead of a concert, an airport source said.

The incident is the latest shot fired in a long-running feud between rival French rappers.

