Five of the best bush breaks in SA

From cozy cabins in the Magaliesberg to lavish villas in the heart of Zululand, you don’t have to look very far for a great bush retreat in South Africa.

Fall asleep to the sounds of nature, brunch with the famous Big Five, or knock back a drink as you watch the sun set over vast African landscape with these impressive bush breaks.

1. Pilanesburg National Park

Located on an extinct volcano in North West, Pilanesburg, is a unique getaway destination for both adults and children.

Pilanesburg offers a range of accommodation options to suit every budget including resorts, safari tents, chalets, self-catering, bed and breakfast and lodges.

The park also boasts virtually all animal species of southern Africa, including lions, elephants, buffalo, leopards, zebras, hyenas, giraffes, hippos, crocodiles and more than 350 bird species.

Explore the bush on foot if you’re feeling adventurous, or bask in the tranquillity of a hot air balloon ride over the park.

2. Sanbona Wildlife Reserve

Positioned at the foot of the Warmwaterberg Mountains in Western Cape, Sanbona boasts open Karoo plains, indigenous flora and fauna, historic examples of San rock art, and a boat safari.

Birdwatching, nature walks, game drives and stargazing are only a few of the activities you can partake in, while residing in a luxurious lodge. Sipping cocktails as the sun goes down is not to be missed either.

Stunning landscapes, good food, and of course, beautiful wildlife. What more can you ask for?

3. Sabi Sabi Game Reserve

This retreat is set in the Sabi Sands Game Reserve, which shares a border with the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga.

The award-winning private game reserve is home to the Big Five (elephant, rhino, lion, leopard and buffalo), as well as the cheetah, wild dog and hundreds of other species of animals, birds and plants that are indigenous to the area.

Dining at the game lodge is an unforgettable experience, as you can enjoy a delicious meal in breathtaking bushveld locations.

For a more relaxing vibe, hit up the Amani spa, where you can get a massage, meditate and feel overall pampered.

4. Askari Game Lodge

Situated in the majestic Magaliesberg, Askari offers guests a memorable wildlife experience.

Visitors can take a step back in time to admire South African artefacts dating back to the 1800s. You can also get up close and personal with an elephant, where you can touch and feed it.

Whether you’re family wanting to spend some quality time together or a couple looking for a romantic weekend getaway, Askari caters for all types of people. Accommodation options range from family units to garden cottages and chalets.

If you have ever wanted to experience a horseback safari, connect with nature on a hike or fire away at clay pigeons, then this is the perfect place for you!

5. Rhino Ridge Safari Lodge

This lodge has bragging rights like no other because it’s located in Hluhluwe–Imfolozi Park, the oldest proclaimed nature reserve in Africa.

Rhino Ridge can be described as a chic alternative to the traditional park visit. The luxurious accommodation ranges from honeymoon villas with private plunge pools to bush villas with spectacular views.

The park is best known for saving the white rhino from extinction through a project called Operation Rhino. It is also home to the Big Five, the elusive cheetah, wild dog, zebra, wildebeest, giraffe and nyala.

The lodge overlooks a waterhole that offers the best in game views, as it enable visitors to see animals at close range.

Delicious cocktails and meals are made from local produce, and can be enjoyed on the terrace. Roundup the day with a nightcap around a fire pit.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.