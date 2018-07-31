Traditional afternoon tea with a twist

The culture of having high tea is growing in South Africa. To allow people to practice this fine art of dining, The Maslow Sandton offers high tea with a modern-day twist.

Decadent treats have been carefully paired with hand-picked speciality teas in a delightful five-stage journey.

“We are inspired by the burgeoning diversity of locally-produced, speciality teas and how their flavours and aromas can enhance those of food. Tea and cake has been done for years, but now we can really explore how they can be paired to enhance the experience of taking afternoon tea,” says The Maslow’s executive chef Justin Jonah.

With a view overlooking the hotel’s exquisite oasis garden, guests can enjoy a sumptuous selection of gorgeous treats paired with some of the most perfect teas available in the country.

Course one features vanilla bean scones with cape fig jam; cucumber and cottage cheese knots; caramelised tomato and onion quiche; and strawberry frangipan complemented by Rooibos vanilla tea.

In the cast of the second course are lemon meringue tartlets; salmon and lemon aioli on brioche; egg mayo and water cress; Putting a new spin on traditional afternoon tea and decadent choux, paired with lemon fresh tea.

The third course is a meander of textures, with green tea mousse with mango salsa; orange and almond cake; bitter chocolate tartlet with Turkish delight; and sushi. The tea chosen to enhance this diverse set of textures and flavours is Green Tea Morgentau.

The fourth course has a decidedly South African feel, with traditional treats like curried mince vetkoek and koeksisters paired with carefully brewed black tea.

The final course provides a vibrant conclusion to the Pairing High Tea experience. Sweet berry tea is paired with cheerful desserts like red velvet opera, berry tartlets, rainbow cake and chocolate friandees.

“This is a proper afternoon tea. We have redefined this ageold custom for today’s discerning afternoon tea enthusiast to combine the essences of then and now for the ultimate experience,” says Jonah.

Served every Saturday between 8am and 5pm.

The cost is R320 per adult and R160 for kids.

