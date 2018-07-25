These are the world’s top 10 amusement parks of 2018

Thrill-seekers and amusement park aficionados have named Universal Orlando Resort’s Islands of Adventure — home to Harry Potter and Jurassic Park attractions — the best amusement park in the world for 2018.

In the latest edition of TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for Amusement Parks, Universal’s Islands of Adventure managed to outrank Disney-branded parks to take the top spot on both the US and world lists for best theme parks.

Award winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for amusement parks worldwide gathered over a 12-month period.

Anchoring Islands of Adventure is a trio of attractions themed after cinematic blockbusters including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic Park and Fast and Furious.

Rounding out the top three spots are Orlando’s Magic Kingdom and France’s historical theme park Le Puy du Fou.

Overall, the list of top 10 amusement parks is dominated by parks in Orlando and Europe.

Here are the results:

1. Universal’s Islands of Adventure – Orlando, Florida

2. Magic Kingdom – Orlando, Florida

3. Le Puy du Fou – Les Epesses, France

4. Universal Studios Hollywood – Los Angeles, California

5. Universal Studios Florida – Orlando, Florida

6. Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Orlando, Florida

7. Europa-Park – Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany

8. Tivoli Gardens – Copenhagen, Denmark

9. The Island in Pigeon Forge – Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

10. Disneyland Park – Marne-la-Vallee, France

