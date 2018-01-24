 
menu
Travel 24.1.2018 11:55 am

The Royal Palm at Gateway: location, location, location!

Sasha Wyatt-Minter

The Royal Palm Hotel on Gateway’s Palm Boulevard offers the ideal location for shopping, business and the beach.

Gateway’s Theatre of Shopping is across the road and the buzz of this vibey shopping precinct with its myriad of restaurants to suit every palate, can be enjoyed from the balconies of this apartment-style hotel’s suites.

We had a two-bedroom executive suite for the weekend – and it was ideally located to shop till we dropped, choose a different restaurant for every meal and spend the morning on the beach at Umhlanga (a mere 3,9km away).

umhlanga-beach-e1516177107536-768x432

The spacious suites at Royal Palm are perfect for families: there was plenty of privacy for the teen (she even had her own bathroom) and the duplex layout means the bedrooms are upstairs (complete with two bathrooms – one with bath and one with shower) with a balcony and flat screen TV in the main bedroom.

royal-palm-bathroom

Downstairs, our fully-fitted kitchen even offered a glass hob, large fridge and microwave (the hotel offers longer stay rentals too) and the lounge and dining room lead out onto a patio that’s big enough for entertaining – and private enough for a sundowner after a long day’s shopping!

royal-palm-lounge-576x1024

Another TV, two aircon units, and free Wi-Fi, means that you can enjoy the comforts of home combined with contemporary decor and the serviced luxury of a hotel stay.

The hotel itself is manned by warn and wonderful staff: S’tembile in DISH, the hotel restaurant where we had breakfast, is a delight (and a real character) and the reception staff were always ready with a smile, beach towels and info on the area.

royal-palm-foyer-e1516177269179-576x1024

Best of all, the free parking in the basement garage located right across the road from Gateway means that guests can park and leave the stresses of traffic behind for their entire stay – whether you’re in the area for business or leisure.

PS. If you’re looking for a place to eat while staying at The Royal Palm, Greedy Buddha is a short stroll down Palm Boulevard – and offers the best sushi in Durban and a host of other South-East Asian delights.

Address: 8 Palm Blvd, Umhlanga Ridge, Durban North, 4320
Phone: 031 581 8000

For bookings go to www.royal-palm.co.za

royal-palm-facade

Brought to you by All4Women

How to get the most out of SA’s public holidays in 2018

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
How to get the most out of SA’s public holidays in 2018 23.1.2018
7 underrated, affordable island getaways 23.1.2018
6 small Western Cape towns that are totally worth a visit! 22.1.2018

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 4 (1) Lord Marshal

VALUE BET

RACE 2 (3) Kingston Mines

RACE MEETING

24 January Fairview

hot tips of the day

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.