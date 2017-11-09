Six Facts about flying you need to know

Food does taste different when you’re flying

Passengers are more dehydrated on a plane then when they’re firmly on the ground. The atmosphere dries out your mouth and nose and also affects your taste buds. Thus, food often tastes bland when on board.

The cheapest flights are on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays

Most passengers prefer not to fly on these days. Therefore, airlines usually reduce their ticket prices to fill the empty seats. In contrast, Friday is the most expensive day of the week to fly.

The most superstitious of facts about flying

Some airlines don’t include an aisle number 13, due to superstitious passengers who may already be scared of flying. Reno Air was the first to do this. This is one of the strangest facts about flying that continues to be practised by AirFrance, Lufthansa and Alaska Airlines.

Planes fly over the Bermuda triangle every single day

It’s not a common misconception that planes flying over the Bermuda Triangle are banned from doing so. This is one of the biggest myths ever to have started on the internet regarding aviation. Many routes for airlines fly over this route, including most frequently the route from Florida to Bermuda.

You can’t open the door of a plane while it’s in the air

Many nervous passengers have a fear that the plane doors can actually open at over 35 000 feet. We assure you that this isn’t possible. Commercially flight doors only open inwards, making it impossible to open them during mid-flight due to the cabin and air pressure outside.

You can track your valuables with HomingPIN

Luggage, cameras, cellphones and the like can be lost anywhere in the world. HomingPIN tags, stickers and key rings allow you to tag and track a variety of items. This includes laptops, keys, wallets, and passports. Visit www.homingpin.com to learn more.

Brought to you by All4Women