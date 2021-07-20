10 keto staples to stock your pantry with

Renate Engelbrecht

These are the ten Keto staples to have handy for weight-loss success.

Keto dieting is a trending topic that has been gaining momentum as South Africans try to lose weight after having been locked down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After the recent riots that still have people in some parts of the country struggling to get access to necessities like bread and baby formula, many South Africans have been looking into ways to stock up their pantries with the most important food products.

Here are the top 10 keto staples – focused on the diet’s high-fat and high-protein content – to fill your pantry with:

Seafood

Tinned seafood like tuna, sardines and mussels could come in handy. If you could get your hands on some salmon, even better. Seafood is rich in B-vitamins, potassium and selenium while being virtually carb-fee.

Salmon and sardines are high in omega-3 fats which have been found to decrease insulin levels. Frequent fish intake might not only have a positive effect on your weight-loss journey, but it could also decrease your risk of disease and improve cognitive health.

Seafood like canned tuna is a good keto staple to add to your pantry. Picture: iStock

Keto vegetables

Tinned vegetables are not always as fresh and tasty as fresh veggies but having these in your pantry might just save your sanity when things go south. Keto-friendly vegetables include asparagus and green beans, which are both available in tins, as well as olives and tomatoes.

Other vegetables that fall under the keto diet’s preferred list, include kale, spinach, zucchini, cauliflower, broccoli, green peppers and more.

Canned asparagus is a good keto staple for your pantry. Picture: iStock

Meat and poultry

Meat and poultry contain no carbohydrates and are both great sources of high-quality protein. The intake of meat and poultry during a very low-carb diet has proved to preserve muscle mass, which is why it is important to include it in your keto diet.

Adding some biltong to your pantry list might be a good idea. You can also add shredded chicken in brine, canned gammon and liver spreads to your list.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil contains medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) that are taken up directly by the liver and converted into ketones or used as a rapid source of energy. This, mixed with coconut oil’s lauric acid promotes a sustained level of ketosis and may help adults to lose weight and belly fat.

Olive oil

Extra-virgin olive oil is high in antioxidants known as phenols. These antioxidants assist in decreasing inflammation and improving artery function, evidently keeping your heart healthy.

It is suggested, though, that olive oil be used for low-heat cooking or only adding it to foods after they’ve been cooked as it isn’t as stable as saturated fats at high temperatures.

Nuts and seeds

These are high in fat and low in carbohydrates, which is exactly what you are looking for when committing to the keto diet. The regular intake of nuts has been linked to a lower risk of heart disease, cancer and depression. Nuts and seeds are also high in fibre.

Nuts and seeds are great keto staples. Image: iStock

Berries as the ideal keto fruit

Berries are an exception to the rule when it comes to fruit’s high sugar content and the keto diet. Berries have a low carbohydrate content, high in fibre and are loaded with antioxidants. Keep an eye out for dried or frozen berries like strawberries, raspberries, blackberries and blueberries to have readily available at home.

Cream

Both cream and butter are good fats to include in your keto diet. Stock up on some long-life cream for your pantry as a moderate consumption of high fat dairy is said to reduce the risks of heart attacks and strokes.

Cream is also rich in conjugated linoleic acid, which may promote fat loss.

Shirataki noodles

These noodles have also been dubbed zero-calorie miracle noodles and also often go by the name konjac noodles. Shirataki noodles are high in a fibre known as glucomannan, which has been credited for its promotion of weight-loss. Glucomannan can also reduce blood sugar and insulin levels, it could lower cholesterol and it might even relieve constipation.

Cacao powder as dessert staple

As unsweetened cacao powder is one of the staples in most keto desserts, it might be a good idea to always have it available in your pantry.