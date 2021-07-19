Headaches: When to worry about throbbing, constant, sharp pain

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe
A migraine is a severe, painful headache that can be preceded or accompanied by sensory warning signs such as flashes of light, blind spots, tingling in the arms and legs, nausea, vomiting, and increased sensitivity to light and sound.
The excruciating pain that migraines bring can last for hours or even days. Medications can help prevent some migraines and make them less painful. The right medicines, combined with self-help remedies and lifestyle changes, may help. Migraines are often undiagnosed and untreated.
If you regularly experience signs and symptoms of migraine attacks, keep a record of your attacks and how you treated them. Then make an appointment with your doctor to discuss your headaches. Several factors make you more prone to having migraines, including family history, age, it’s commonly seen in adolescence, and women are three times more likely to get them.
Symptoms
Migraines can start in childhood, adolescence or early adulthood.
Prodrome: One or two days before a migraine, you may notice signs that warn of an upcoming migraine. These include constipation, mood changes, from depression to euphoria, craving certain foods usually sugars, neck stiffness, increased thirst and urination, frequent yawning
These are symptoms of the nervous system. They are usually visual disturbances, such as flashes of light or wavy, zigzag vision. Sometimes auras can also be touching sensations (sensory), movement (motor) or speech (verbal) disturbances. Your muscles may get weak, or you may feel as though someone is touching you. Each of these symptoms usually begins gradually, builds up over several minutes and lasts for 20 to 60 minutes.
The headache usually lasts from four to 72 hours if untreated. The frequency with which headaches occur varies from person to person. Migraines may be rare or strike several times a month.
The final phase, known as post-drome, occurs after a migraine attack. You may feel drained and washed out, while some people feel elated. For about 24 hours, you may also experience confusion, moodiness, dizziness, weakness, sensitivity to light and sound.
Imbalances in brain chemicals, including serotonin, which helps regulate pain in your nervous system are said to be involved.
If you have migraines or a family history of migraines, or symptoms suggestive of a migraine, see your doctor who will be able to diagnose you based on your medical history, symptoms, and a physical and neurological examination.
Migraine treatments can help stop symptoms and prevent future attacks. Many medications have been designed to treat migraines. Some drugs often used to treat other conditions also may help relieve or prevent migraines. Your treatment strategy depends on the frequency and severity of your headaches, the degree of disability your headaches cause, and your other medical conditions.