Rorisang Kgosana
Premium Journalist
3 minute read
13 Jul 2021
7:08 pm
News
Covid-19 | Health | Health | News | Premium | South Africa

Fourth, fifth waves assured as riots reverse Covid gains, shut vaccine sites

Rorisang Kgosana

Not only are vaccination sites closed, but healthcare staff are struggling to get to work while looting is increasing alcohol-related trauma.

Batho - Pele Pharmacy employee Ammie Maleka cleans after vandalism that took place at Naledi Mall in Vosloorus after the mall was looted, vandalised and set alight at Ekurhuleni in Johannesburg, 12 July 2021, after the looting by supporters of Jacob Zuma amid widespread riots sparked by his incarceration. Picture; Nigel Sibanda
The ongoing riots looks set to reverse all the country's gains in combatting the Covid pandemic, with vaccination sites remaining closed in all of KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng while pharmacies have been looted of medical supplies and left destroyed. Residents of KwaZulu-Natal who were ready for their Covid jabs would have to wait a bit longer as the health department closed all vaccination sites in the country following public violence, vandalism and looting in the province. This includes parts of Gauteng, with sites in the Johannesburg CBD being closed, said national health department spokesperson Popo Maja. “Vaccination has been...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

J&J vaccine poses 'increased risk' of rare nerve disorder - US health agency
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

Ongoing unrest will fuel another Covid infection spike
13 hours ago
13 hours ago

WORLD

Covid-shut schools in 19 nations risk 'generational catastrophe' - UN
18 hours ago
18 hours ago

NEWS

Covid-19 update: SA records 11,182 new cases and 220 deaths
22 hours ago
22 hours ago