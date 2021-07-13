Fourth, fifth waves assured as riots reverse Covid gains, shut vaccine sites
Rorisang Kgosana
Not only are vaccination sites closed, but healthcare staff are struggling to get to work while looting is increasing alcohol-related trauma.
Batho - Pele Pharmacy employee Ammie Maleka cleans after vandalism that took place at Naledi Mall in Vosloorus after the mall was looted, vandalised and set alight at Ekurhuleni in Johannesburg, 12 July 2021, after the looting by supporters of Jacob Zuma amid widespread riots sparked by his incarceration. Picture; Nigel Sibanda
