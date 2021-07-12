Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe
12 Jul 2021
9:02 am
Endometriosis: Managing period pains

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe

Some studies suggest that women with endometriosis have an increased risk for development of certain types of ovarian cancer.

Picture: iStock
Endometriosis is a painful disorder in which tissue that normally lines the inside of your uterus, the endometrium, grows outside your uterus. Endometriosis most commonly involves your ovaries, fallopian tubes and the tissue lining your pelvis. It can happen that the endometrial tissue may spread beyond pelvic organs. With endometriosis, displaced endometrial tissue continues to act as it normally would, it thickens and breaks down and bleeds with each menstrual cycle. Because this displaced tissue has no way to exit your body, it becomes trapped. When endometriosis involves the ovaries, cysts called endometriomas may form. Surrounding tissue can become irritated,...

