Extended lockdown Level 4: What to do in a cramped space

Renate Engelbrecht

Locked down at home with limited space could be a challenge. Use your space and time wisely this weekend.

If you live in a small apartment and the extension of the Level 4 lockdown restrictions has you bummed, perhaps some of these tips might serve as inspiration for being locked down in a cramped space.

Chop and change

They say change is as good as a holiday, which is why moving your couch to the other end of the room, adding a houseplant or two, painting a feature wall, putting up some mirrors to create the illusion of space and giving your bedroom a facelift with some colourful scatter cushions bought online, might just do the trick. A new bedside lamp like the Sculptural Baobab Lamp from Palmy Living could help you create a sense of calm, but also a change of scenery that might be good for your state of mind.

The Sculptural Baobab Lamp from Palmy Living might just be the change you need. Picture: Supplied

Meditate and mend your lockdown thoughts

Living in a cramped space is one thing. Sharing that same cramped space with other people – be it housemates or family members – is another. Find time out space for yourself where you can regroup, whether it is your car, a balcony, your small garden or even your closet-sized office newly phrased as a cloffice. Use that space and the time you have in that space to meditate.

Albert Einstein once said: “The world we have created is a product of our thinking; it cannot be changed without changing our thinking.” Meditation sets the tone for our day, it enhances our awareness and detaches us from negative thoughts, it reduces stress and anxiety, it separates us from the chaos in our lives and helps us to regroup in a moment or two of stillness, it helps us gain perspective and ultimately boosts our mental health.

Spend time with loved ones

If you share your cramped space with people you love during the extended lockdown, spend some quality time with them this weekend by playing old-school board games, cooking meals together, making clay for the kids and building all sorts of interesting clay monsters and more. You can even take some cues from Little Beehive and build your own carton castles (or order them in). These are kind to the environment and will fit right in with your cramped space.

If you live alone, send out a virtual party invitation to friends and family and host a themed party online where you catch up. Be sure to dress like you would if the party wasn’t online.

Play virtual games with friends. If you’re a Harry Potter Fan, have a look at the Hogwarts Digital Escape Room. There are also various scavenger hunts and word games available to play with friends through platforms like Zoom. Try Codenames, Scattergories, Mafia, Skribbl and many more.

Exercise, especially during lockdown

As we all know, exercise is at the top of the list when it comes to looking after yourself and your mental health. With the Level 4 lockdown possibly being extended, many of us might feel a little demotivated and frustrated. Why not use that frustration and put it into some workout routines?

Jog around the block, run around the house, do bench dips, skip. Whatever you do, get that heart racing and the blood pumping.

Exercise is at the top of the list for Level 4 lockdown

Order your favourite Level 4 meals

It may not be possible to go to spend an evening of wining and dining at your favourite restaurant, but you can still order your favourite meals and wine (if you have any) and dine in the comfort and safety of your own home. Most restaurants have kept their doors open for takeaways and will welcome any support with open arms.

Also, while you’re at it, consider ordering some wine from your favourite South African wine farm. Even though delivery will only be made after the restrictions have been lifted, it gives you something to look forward to and helps the wine farm cover some of its costs at the same time.

Ultimately, keeping yourself busy with constructive, positive activities is the ideal way to spend your time wisely during the extended lockdown. Be sure to get some sunlight too, as vitamin D also assists your immune function.