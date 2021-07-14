Why people are moving towards online consultations

Sponsored / Discovery

The use of online medical services is growing very quickly around the world, with many benefits to patients.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to proceed with life as we know it, so we have all had to get used to a “new normal”. This means we’ve had to adapt to doing things differently, including the way we work, study, shop and interact with others. Technology has allowed us to access our basic goods and services while decreasing our risk of contracting COVID-19. Now, this has extended to online medical services.

With the advancement of technology, people are finding an easy means of communication with doctors. For people living in rural and urban areas, online doctor consultation has become an advantage. With online doctor consultations, patients can directly chat with the doctor and ask questions through a video call. People are seeking more convenience these days, and they trust the internet for all their important functions.

There is a scope for getting personal advice through online doctor consultation. Regardless of the place, patients can get professional medical advice in less time. For a bedridden patient who needs doctor consultations at regular intervals, online consultation could help them access a doctor’s services. Online doctor consultation is very helpful for the people who are living in places that doctors can’t reach.

Privacy plays a key role and is the main advantage in online consultation. People can get professional advice from doctors they have never met. There are many forums and apps that provide online doctor consultation without any fraud. Apart from the consultation, there is a scope for maintaining a digital record for our reports. Patients can provide a complete description of their medical condition and there is an option for submitting their previous medical reports.

Online doctor consultation provides many advantages to the patients, like the following:

1. Cost

Online doctor consultation is very cost-effective for patients who need regular doctor’s visits. Consultation fees, transport costs and time are the major benefits of online consultation. People can get quality medical advice, consultation, treatment and diagnosis under one roof with affordable costs regardless of the location.

2. Access

Patients can use the service whenever they need it and can get a quick response from the doctor. A mobile phone and internet connection are enough to get quick medical advice. There is no scope for multi-specialty hospitals in rural areas. This online consultation is very helpful for people living in remote areas.

3. Time

Time is the main concern that many patients complain about. Through online doctor consultation, patients do not need to wait for long hours to consult with the doctor. There is a facility for booking an online appointment to consult or to talk with the doctor. Online doctor consultation is very convenient for patients in terms of cost and time. The platforms that provide online doctor consultation maintain a high level of confidentiality in patients’ records. While seeing a doctor face-to-face, sometimes patients find it difficult to discuss their health issues. In this situation, online consultation provides an option for reporting their problem in complete privacy. This gives relief to people who need advice for some mental conditions, as the patients’ records are kept private.

