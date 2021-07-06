Mushrooms: Seven Reasons to include it in your diet

Renate Engelbrecht

Including mushrooms in your diet might be rather cost effective.

More and more people are opting for a plant-based diet for various reasons. According to Kathy McManus from the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in the USA, people who eat plant-based or plant-forward are not necessarily vegan or vegetarian. It just means that you choose to eat more foods from plant sources. Mushrooms have been proven to be a super food when it comes to plant-based diets, with various benefits to tap into.

Here are some good reasons why the fungi should be one of the plant sources you include in your daily diet:

The more affordable way to stay healthy

Eating plant-based is often more cost-effective. It also lowers your body mass index, blood pressure and cholesterol levels. When you include mushrooms in your diet, you also reap the benefits of it being fat-free, low in sodium, low in calories and cholesterol-free. In addition to these benefits, the fungi also packed with fibre, vitamins and minerals and most mushrooms are good sources of antioxidants, beta glucan, B vitamins, copper and potassium too.

Available all year round

In addition to being affordable, mushrooms are available all year round, cultivated by South African farmers, which means you get to support local every month of the year.

Healing the human body

The fungi is said to have remarkable medicinal properties. Fungi’s anti-inflammatory properties are rather impressive and eating more plant-based in your diet may serve as complementary therapy for many conditions that become worse with chronic inflammation.

The perfect substitute

With mushrooms having a meaty texture and an umami taste, it’s the perfect substitute for meat. Of course, meat lovers will also tell you that mushrooms are the ideal companion for meat too.

READ: Mushrooms may help lower the risk of prostate cancer

Mushrooms are versatile

Mushrooms have been used in many cultures to add flavour to certain dishes. It is also a great ingredient to add to a recipe if you’d like to stretch your meat to be able to feed more mouths. Consider making a Bobotie with half meat and half finely chopped mushrooms, not only to enhance the flavour, but also to save costs.

Mushrooms pack a fibre punch

the fungi is very rich in fibre, which is another good reason for you to add more mushrooms to your daily diet. Fibre is the one thing that fills you up and keeps you fuller for longer.

An answer to climate change

We all know that growing plants protect and refresh the earth as much as eating vegetables and fungi like mushrooms protect and refresh our bodies. Mushrooms, however, have the ability to restore soil and eco-scientists are saying that it might be a solution to climate change.

The South African Mushroom Farmer’s Association have various mushroom-inspired recipes to choose from on their website, but here is one for inspiration:

Truffle Mushroom Steak

Serves 1 (Adjust accordingly for more people)

Ingredients

300g aged steak of your choice, boneless

Olive oil for drizzling

Salt and pepper

30 g butter

A few large, brown mushrooms, sliced

2 sprigs thyme, woody stalks discarded

A few drops of truffle oil (or truffle flavoured oil)

Method

Drizzle the steak with oil and season with salt and pepper. Braai over hot coals or grill in a piping hot griddle pan, until cooked to your liking. Remove and leave to rest while you prepare the mushrooms.

Heat the butter over high heat in a pan. Then, fry the mushrooms with the thyme until golden brown on all sides. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from the heat, then add a few drops of truffle oil and stir to mix.

Top the rested steak with the hot truffle mushrooms and serve immediately.