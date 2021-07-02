Rorisang Kgosana
2 Jul 2021
Covid-19

Covid-19 survivors tell of living with PTSD, anxiety and fear

Rorisang Kgosana

Covid-19 patients who had severe cases of infection speak of the after effects of the trauma of fighting for their lives in ICU.

Picture: iStock
Contracting and surviving Covid-19 not only leaves patients with post-infection symptoms but also post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the fear of going outside and anxiety attacks for survivors who thought they would never make it out alive. The emotional impact of lying in an intensive care unit surrounded by machines while struggling to breath and thinking about loved ones left at home is something some Covid-19 patients still had to deal with. Phatisa Ntlonze, who spent two weeks in an ICU ward during the second wave, said the recent wave of Covid-19 deaths triggered anxiety attacks, headaches and sleepless nights. Ntlonze...

