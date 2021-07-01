Rorisang Kgosana
1 Jul 2021
Children last in line to get Covid-19 vaccines

Rorisang Kgosana

While the US has already started vaccinating children above 12 years, South Africa has a long way to go before children can get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Children are last on the list for receiving the Covid-19 jab and while the US has already started to vaccinate adolescent children, South Africa’s slow rollout strategy will only leave children susceptible to the virus, experts say. Of the total 1,973,972 cumulative cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, a small 5.6% of those were children aged 0-14 years. According to statistics by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a total of 204,120 children under the age of 19 have been infected and only 0.6% of the total Covid-19 related deaths fall in the same age group. But the vaccines procured...

