WATCH: Learn how perception and images affects your energy

Hein Kaiser

The power of an image can be immense and as we move further into the visual and conceptual age, we take a look at why that is.

The power of an image can be immense. Photographer and artist Angie Lazaro, Tanya Kunze and Thabo Magubane discuss the move from the Information Age to the Visual and Conceptual Age in Changing Lives, Episode 11. Explore the power of visual.

Changing Lives is an independent project created by author and neuroscience coach Tanya Kunze and executive producer Hein Kaiser to effect positive change in South Africa, and the world.

The project is shaped around 67 short online episodes where Kunze takes viewers on a journey of self-discovery, reframing the new normal and providing insight on how we can change ourselves, and our personal realities.

“It’s free to anyone and everyone,” says Kaiser.

“The idea came about after challenging personal experience during the pandemic and seeing so many friends and family go through the same, if not worse.

I wanted to find a way to spread positivity and goodwill.” The release of the Global Happiness Index earlier this year, showing how joy nosedived, added further fuel to the quest.

“Tanya was introduced to me via a mutual friend, I shared the concept with her, and immediately Changing Lives was born.” Kunze is sharing all developed material, much of which is included in her bestseller The Power of Positivity, at no cost. She developed the material, validated over the last 11 years with over 15,000 people inspired and trained by Kunze around the world.