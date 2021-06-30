WATCH: How SA online store used Covid-19 as an opportunity for business

Hein Kaiser

The advent of Covid-19 and lockdown has allowed a new generation of entrepreneurs to emerge and thrive. We find out how.

Covid-19 and lockdown have been difficult on traditional businesses. This time period also seen the introduction of a new generation of entrepreneurs like our guest on this episode of Changing Lives.

Below, we meet Claire Chalmers who is the creative director at Once Off; a business started as a consequence of the pandemic and lockdown. Once Off also creates opportunities for other entrepreneurs.

Changing Lives is an independent project created by author and neuroscience coach Tanya Kunze and executive producer Hein Kaiser to effect positive change in South Africa, and the world.

The project is shaped around 67 short online episodes where Kunze takes viewers on a journey of self-discovery, reframing the new normal and providing insight on how we can change ourselves, and our personal realities.

“It’s free to anyone and everyone,” says Kaiser. “The idea came about after challenging personal experience during the pandemic and seeing so many friends and family go through the same, if not worse.

I wanted to find a way to spread positivity and goodwill.” The release of the Global Happiness Index earlier this year, showing how joy nosedived, added further fuel to the quest. “Tanya was introduced to me via a mutual friend, I shared the concept with her, and immediately Changing Lives was born.”

Kunze is sharing all developed material, much of which is included in her bestseller The Power of Positivity, at no cost. She developed the material, validated over the last 11 years with over 15,000 people inspired and trained by Kunze around the world.