Mark Pilgrim pens note to his immune system amid Covid-19 battle

Kaunda Selisho

Mark Pilgrim also admitted to taking controversial Covid-19 treatment, ivermectin, originally used to treat parasite infestations.

Popular South African media personality Mark Pilgrim has written a note of encouragement to his immune system as he faces a recent Covid-19 diagnosis.

“You’ve got this, buddy! We’ve been through a lot together over the years. You kicked cancer’s butt and also saved us after a heart attack,” read part of the note.

He went on to compare his immune system to a heavyweight boxing champ before declaring how proud of it he was.

Pilgrim shared his diagnosis on Thursday when he tweeted “Oh dear. It got me,” along with a picture of himself in bed.

The following day, Pilgrim posted words of thanks to all those who had sent him messages of encouragement upon finding out that he had contracted Covid-19.

In the video, Pilgrim said that it was his third day of experiencing symptoms and that it was a day after he had received his test results.

“I’ve got a raging temp. At the moment, it’s about 38.9. That’s a little hot and I’m still smiling,” he exclaimed with a laugh.

“I’ve got half a pharmacy in the kitchen. I’m taking a lot of meds so thanks for all the suggestions.”

He added that he was taking controversial Covid-19 treatment, ivermectin, which is originally intended for the treatment of parasite infestations in both humans and animals.

Pilgrim also expressed concern over his oxygen levels which he said were lower than normal after what he had “gone through in the past.”

“My oxygen levels are lower than normal, they only sit at about 90 percent normally so I’ve got to make sure it stays above 85.”

Day 3. A quick hi from my bed and a word of thanks for all the kind messages! #covid19 pic.twitter.com/c2F3veSS9I — Mark Pilgrim (@MarkPilgrimZA) June 11, 2021

He concluded by promising to keep his followers updated about his condition.